Almost every young adult's dreams and faith in happily ever afters was shattered when Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their split early this year. And while we refuse to live in a world where they aren't together, Anna Faris has just provided us with some solace to help us get through.

Just a week prior to the release of Anna Faris is Unqualified – the first book by Faris, she has decided to open up about her relationship with now ex-husband, Chris. From the end of their eight-year-old marriage to how the two are still amicably moving forward – Anna bares it all.

"We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," the 40-year-old actress told People magazine about Chris. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still."

Chris also happens to have written the foreword of Anna's book, and it's only a matter of solace for fans and followers, knowing that the two still have that bond intact. "We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time," added Anna.

"And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter," Anna said in her signature witty manner.

The couple, who share four-year-old son Jack, had reined the list of celebrity couple goals for almost a decade, until they announced in a joint statement on social media that they were splitting.

But the two still continue to be all praises and full of appreciation for each other, unlike most classic post break-up scenarios in Hollywood.

The two have been quiet, discreet and respectful about each other post their split, and now Anna is taking the time to address fans and followers' feelings over the entire issue. "It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together," she said.

"All I can say about that is, it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through." Well, as heartwarming as that is, fans are still praying for a miracle, even though we definitely want what's best for them.

Which is also why, Anna opening up about her split, right before the launch of her book is being perceived as bad timing by many, but as she claims – she's ready and things happen for a reason. She had also admitted to being "so scared" to release such personal details about her relationship, but things have changed now.

I rote a book! UNQUALIFIED is on sale on 10/24. Preorder your copy at your favorite retailer now! http://bit.ly/unqualifiedfaris A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

"At first I thought, 'Oh, my gosh, this is crazy timing,'" Anna shared. "Now, it sort of feels like maybe, in a way, everything that's happened helps bring it full circle. The world can rest easy now knowing that, 'Chris and I are really great friends. I think that we always will be'."