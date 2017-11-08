TV actress Ankita Lokhande is set to make her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. While Kangana's look has been leaked online, Ankita herself gave the glimpse of her look from the movie.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a blurred picture on her Instagram with a caption: "jhalkari bai definitely knows the way to even a modern man's heart ! #Manikarnika @vaibhav.tatwawaadi #ItsBlurForAReason#jhalkaribai."

Ankita will play the role of Jhalkari Bai, who was a woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai's army. She rose to the position of a prominent advisor and at the peak of their battle with Britishers, she disguised herself as the queen.

In the photo's one of the hashtags, Ankita mentioned that the photo has been blurred for a reason. And of course, the reason is that she doesn't want her look to be revealed now. But fans are eagerly waiting for this diva on the silver screen.

jhalkari bai definitely knows the way to even a modern man’s heart ! #Manikarnika @vaibhav.tatwawaadi #ItsBlurForAReason#jhalkaribai A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

Ankita's ex boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput has already made a mark in Bollywood, and now she is on her way to do so. What will happen when exes bump into each other at filmy parties and events?

Earlier, in an interview, Ankita had talked about how grateful she is that she has been casted in this film. "I'm indebted to Kamal(Jain) sir for this challenging role in a big-budget film scripted by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad alongside a National Award-winning actress like Kangana, who exudes power and is an inspiration to all women," she had told Mumbai Mirror.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which also stars Kangana, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni, is directed by Krish and penned by Baahubali storywriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie is slated to release on April 27, 2018.