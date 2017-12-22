Puneeth Rajkumar's Anjani Putra has been hit by piracy. The Kannada movie, which was released on Thursday, December 21, has been illegally uploaded by some crazy fans on the internet, due to which the film's collection at the box office may get affected.

The fans have apparently recorded the movie in theatres and have uploaded it to torrent sites as well as YouTube. The bits and pieces of interesting scenes in the movie have also made it to social media sites.

This is the latest trend among the smart-phone owned audience who record the movies without realising that their actions could land them in serious legal troubles.

Recently, Dhruva Sarja's Bharjari was streamed live on Facebook and many had illegally downloaded the film. The makers had approached the cyber cell and it was revealed that the boy was from Hubbali.

However, the case was withdrawn by the makers as the boy apologised for his act.

Piracy has badly affected not only Sandalwood but other film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Meanwhile, Anjani Putra has opened to fairly positive reviews from the audience and critics. The Kannada film, which has x has got an earth-shattering opening. On the first day, it is estimated to have earned over Rs 5 crore. With the extended Christmas weekend, it is expected to do a good collection.