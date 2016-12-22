Anis Amri: Video uncovered of Berlin Christmas truck attack suspect

  • December 22, 2016 21:48 IST
    By Reuters
A short clip has surfaced online of Anis Amri, the man suspected of attacking a Berlin Christmas market on 19 December. His whereabouts in the video and the date in which is was taken is unknown, but the man from Tunisia is wanted by German police in connection with the attack that killed 12 people. Investigators found fingerprints of the Amri on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds. The video was uncovered by investigative website Bellingcat.
