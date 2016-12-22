- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Anis Amri: Video uncovered of Berlin Christmas truck attack suspect
A short clip has surfaced online of Anis Amri, the man suspected of attacking a Berlin Christmas market on 19 December. His whereabouts in the video and the date in which is was taken is unknown, but the man from Tunisia is wanted by German police in connection with the attack that killed 12 people. Investigators found fingerprints of the Amri on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds. The video was uncovered by investigative website Bellingcat.
