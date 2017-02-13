Anirudh Ravichander's latest single Onnume Aagala will be released on Monday, February 13, the same day that fans get to experience the Vaan Varuvaan song from Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai and the teaser of Vijay Antony's Yaman.

Onnume Aagala single

Since 2015, Anirudh Ravichander has been releasing a single every year on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Continuing the trend, he is all set to unveil the Onnume Aagala track. He has collaborated once again with Vignesh Shivan, who has penned the lyrics.

The romantic single deals with contemporary romance and reflects the mindset of present-day youth. It is all about leaving the past behind and focusing on the future. The single tries to showcase how people move on after a break-up. The track has been sung by Anirudh and Maalavika Manoj.

Yaman trailer

The teaser of the Vijay Antony-starrer Yaman was received well by the audience. Given the present political chaos in Tamil Nadu, people are looking forward to the trailer of the upcoming Tamil movie, which will be out at 6 pm on Monday.

Vaan Varuvaan song

The Azhagiye song in Kaatru Veliyidai has once again shown what the Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman team can deliver. Now, their second track from the same movie is set for the release. The Vaan Varuvaan track from the film will hit the internet as a Valetine's Day treat on February 14.

A one-minute clip will be released on Monday ahead of the song's release. The Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman pair has always entertained viewers with soft romantic songs and people can expect the same this time.