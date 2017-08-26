Oviya, who has become a household name in Tamil Nadu following her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil, has been paid a tribute by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Well, the music director has come up with a song inspired by her.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has roped in another music director Anirudh Ravichander to sing the song titled 'Neenga shut up paannunga' for the upcoming Tamil film Balloon. The tough days that she had and her courage to fight the odds in the Kamal Haasan-hosted will be reportedly parts of lyrics.

The upcoming Tamil movie stars Jai, Anjali and Janani Iyer. The song, which was recorded recently, believed to have come out well and it will be unveiled by the end of September.

Oviya has become a sensation since the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil took off. She has earned huge fan following although she walked out of the show midway citing mental health issues.

Cashing in on her popularity, many filmmakers have approached her with exciting roles. In fact, the actress' next flick has been named after her. Director Rajadurai has named his next film Oviyava Vitta Yaaru (meaning: Who else, if not Oviya?).

Meanwhile, ace director Sundar C has signed her for his future movie, which is said to be a sequel to his 2012 hit film Kalakalappu.

Who'll be eliminated in Bigg Boss Tamil this week?

Raiza, Vaiayapuri and Snehan are in the danger zone. Our prediction is that Raiza will be shown the door.