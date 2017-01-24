A sex tape featuring a lookalike of Anirudh Ravichander is doing the rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The video has come as a big shock to faans, who believe that the man in the clip is none other than the maker of the hit Kolaveri di song.

The person in the clip bears a close resemblance to Anirudh Ravichander, and this has created a lot of confusion among fans. It is a three-minute intimate video where a couple is involved in lovemaking and it appears to be secretly captured in a hotel.

Many have expressed their shock on social media over the leaked video. But Anirudh's fans are pointing out that the man in the video is not him for two reasons: The goatee that the musician usually sports and a tattoo on his left arm are missing.

However, the young musician is yet to react to the issue. Often celebrities land in trouble when such videos surface online. Mallika Sherawat, Katrina Kaif's sister, and many other notable Indian stars have gone through such situations.

It may be also recalled that earlier an MMS clip supposedly featuring Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, had gone viral on social media and mobile messaging apps.

Anirudh Ravichander has landed in controversy on several occasions. A few years ago, a lip-lock photo of him with popular singer Andrea Jeremiah leaked and came as a shock to his fans. He was also dragged into 'beep' song controversy, which mainly involved multifaceted singer Simbu.

