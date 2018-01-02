Anirudh-Pawan Kalyan to dance together in Agnyaathavaasi

Agnyaathavaasi, which marks the Tollywood debut of musician Anirudh Ravichander, is turning out to be more special for the young musician. Well, the youth sensation will be reportedly doing a cameo in the forthcoming Telugu flick.

A source from the film unit has told Firstpost that Anirudh Ravichander will be shaking a leg alongside Pawan Kalyan. "Trivikram suggested that Anirudh make a special appearance in the song. The video has come out very well. The song has been shot in an office set up of a software company," the website quotes the source as saying.

This is not the first time where Anirudh is doing a guest appearance in movies. Earlier, he had appeared in songs from the films like Vanakkam Chennai, Maan Karate and Maari. It has to be noted that many Kollywood filmmakers have approached him to act in full-fledged roles, but the music director, despite listening to their scripts, has not approved any project.

Coming to the audio, Agnyaathavaasi has six songs. The album has a variety of songs and Baitikochi Chuste and Swagatham Krishna tracks have become instant hits.

Meanwhile, the sixth song of Agnyaathavaasi, Kodakaa Koteswar Rao, sung by Pawan Kalyan, has become a hit with the fans with its views count crossing 5 million on YouTube in less than 48 hours.

Agnyaathavaasi has united director Trivikram Srinivas with Pawan Kalyan for the third time after hit films like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. The S Radha Krishna-produced film has V Manikandan's cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao's editing.

Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel are the female leads in the movie, which will hit the screens as Sankranthi treat on January 10.