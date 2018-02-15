Anirudh Ravichander has topped the list of the 'Most Desirable Men' of 2017 by Chennai Times. He is the first Kollywood musician to have won the tag.

From the seventh place finish in 2015 and third place in 2015, the youth sensation has managed to beat many big names who were in the race this time. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed songs for two movies like Vivegam and Velaikkaran in 2017, has earned a huge fan following with his youthful and lively songs.

Sivakarthikeyan, who delivered a hit movie in the form of Velaikkaran last year, is in the second place. He was at the fifth place in 2016. The surprising name in the list is Harish Kalyan, who shot to limelight with his stint in Bigg Boss Tamil.

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv, who is gearing up to make his debut with Arjun Reddy remake, and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan are in the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

There 13 names in the list, which were not part of the last two years. Here, we bring you the complete list of top 30 desirable men of 2017.

Top 30 Desirable Men of 2017

