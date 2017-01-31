- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Animation shows polar ice cap changes over a year
The European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites has produced an animation that summarises the status of sea ice concentration in the Arctic and Antarctic regions over the whole year.The group published the animation amid reports of how the ice levels at the polar caps are at a low. It cited a report stating the Arctic low ice level is due to global warming and unusual weather events while Antarctica’s low is due to a natural variability. In the animation above you can see how Arctic and Antarctic sea ice extent changed during the year.
