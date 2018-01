International Animal Rescue (IAR) shared footage of a large male orangutan that had suffered a bullet wound to the face being taken into its care. The IAR said the injury was likely caused by an air gun. The male primate, named Lulup, is said to be over 25-years-old and had been brought to the organizations attention by a group of locals who tend to a community garden in Riam Berasap, West Borneo, which he had been frequently causing damage to.