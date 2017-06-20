It's official! Anil Kumble has left his post as the coach of the India cricket team, the news is out on Tuesday (June 20) evening. Just over 24 hours back, India lost in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan at the Oval.

Kumble's official contract with the BCCI was also supposed to end post the tournament, and he has decided not to continue.

The Indian cricket board only recently advertised for fresh applications for the post of the India cricket team coach. As has been learnt, the likes of Tom Moody, Doda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybas and Kumble himself had applied.

Former India hotshot Virender Sehwag too applied for the role, but his reported two-line letter of application, made it look that it was just another funny statement from the Twitter star.

There were widespread reports of a tiff between Virat Kohli and Kumble just at the start of the Champions Trophy 2017, making cricket fans uneasy. It was claimed that Kohli and even some of his teammates didn't feel comfortable of playing under Kumble.

The former India team spinner, meanwhile, earlier in the day decided not to travel with the India cricket team for their upcoming tour of West Indies, starting June 23.

Kumble said that he had to stay back for the ICC Annual Conference, which started on Monday and will continue until June 23.