If you thought that Bollywood superstars are different from them, then Anil Kapoor's recent picture is enough to prove you wrong. The photograph shows him as an overprotective dad, just as many among us.

We all know Anil Kapoor for many things. But above all, he is a doting father to his three children Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor who are trying to make a name for themselves in the Hindi film industry.

Just like most of the parents, Anil Kapoor also seems to be keeping an eye on his daughter's timeline to know what she is really upto. And Kapoor's act was caught on camera when he tried to peek into Sonam's phone recently, at an award function on Sunday, September 24.

While the 60-year-old actor has no qualms in admitting that he was "guilty as charged," the caption he gave for the photo, however, speaks volumes about the worrying situation and we do understand why. He wrote, "Overprotective father caught on camera! I guess I am guilty as charged :p Guns

don't kill people... dads with pretty daughters do."

Sonam Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja, who is often spotted with the actress during their outings, didn't take too long to jump into the comment box. He supported Anil Kapoor saying it was totally allowed. It seems like the Kapoor family has already given their nod to Sonam's relationship.

On the same night, Anil Kapoor had a beautiful moment at the show when he presented his daughter and fashionista Sonam Kapoor with Vogue and IWC Fashion Icon Of The Year award who stunned everyone with her striking looks when she walked down the red carpet in a dark

green gown.

Presenting my daughter with the award was the highlight of my night! Congratulations @sonamakapoor you deserve this & much more! Love you! pic.twitter.com/UFKp4HTqud — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2017

On the work front, Anil is currently shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming film Fanney Khan directed by Atul Majrekar which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Sonam, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her sister Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding where she will be seen sharing space with Swara Bhaskar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.