Anil Baijal, former union home secretary, took oath as the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi at 11 am on Saturday. The oath was administered by Delhi High Court Chief Justice G Rohini.

President Pranab Mukherjee had accepted former L-G Najeeb Jung's resignation on December 28 and approved Baijal's name as the next L-G of Delhi.

