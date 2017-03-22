A wheel of Fortune contestant has been dubbed the "worst contestant ever" after his epic failure to name the obvious and simple last-missing-letter.

On March 21, Kevin, appearing on the American edition of the popular TV game show, was doing well having just correctly picked the letter 'C' in the title.

But instead of answering 'M' to complete the word 'Named', which was the obvious answer, Kevin chose 'K'. Even though Lisa the next contestant gave the right answer, the shocked presenter Pat Sajak asked for a replay of Kevin's answer.

"Well, funny little game. And although you got the right answer, I'd rather see Kevin's play," said Pat.

Even though Kevin took it lightly, viewers were not amused with his fluff. Here's how Twitter reacted to his epic fail:

Is anyone watching #WheelofFortune tonight? Kevin might be the worst contestant ever. — Heather Hultquist (@hhultquist) March 22, 2017

This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed "A Streetcar Naked Desire" I'm so done pic.twitter.com/ZsYdc3BmAA — Emily Weiss (@emily_weiss28) March 21, 2017

'A Streetcar NaKed Desire?' Outstanding 'Wheel of Fortune' fail: https://t.co/gijC5ctLaD — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) March 22, 2017

What in the actual hell was that man thinking on @WheelofFortune hahaha #wheeloffortune "A Streetcar Naked Desire" ?? — Britni Thį (@britnimo912) March 21, 2017

Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this:



A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE



He asked for a K.



I’m gonna go lie down. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 21, 2017

