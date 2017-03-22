Wheel of Fortune contestant dubbed 'a moron' after his epic fail
A wheel of Fortune contestant has been dubbed the "worst contestant ever" after his epic failure to name the obvious and simple last-missing-letter. 

On March 21, Kevin, appearing on the American edition of the popular TV game show, was doing well having just correctly picked the letter 'C' in the title.

But instead of answering 'M' to complete the word 'Named', which was the obvious answer, Kevin chose 'K'. Even though Lisa the next contestant gave the right answer, the shocked presenter Pat Sajak asked for a replay of Kevin's answer.

"Well, funny little game. And although you got the right answer, I'd rather see Kevin's play," said Pat.

Even though Kevin took it lightly, viewers were not amused with his fluff. Here's how Twitter reacted to his epic fail:

Here are more Wheel of Fortune epic fails

