- Play Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
- Play Kerala box office: Mammootty's The Great Father beats Mohanlal's Pulimurugan opening day collection
-
- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Arsene Wenger coy about his future at Arsenal
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Online reaction
- Play A-list insider: George Michael is finally buried and will the new Doctor Who be a woman?
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 8 trump card features that make Galaxy S7 heir superior to Apple iPhone 7 series
Angry rioters set Paraguays Congress on fire
Paraguays Congress was set ablaze on Friday (31 March) by angry demonstrators opposing a constitutional amendment that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election in 2018. Cartes called on the protesters to remain calm and avoid violence. Opponents of the constitutional change believe that the new measure would weaken the democratic institutions of the country. They also alleged that the secret voting, which saw a total of 25 lawmakers in the 45-member upper chamber voting for the change, was illegal. A voting on the amendment was set to take place in the 80-member Chamber of Deputies early on Saturday (1 April) but was cancelled following the violent protests.
Most popular