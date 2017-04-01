Angry rioters set Paraguays Congress on fire

Paraguays Congress was set ablaze on Friday (31 March) by angry demonstrators opposing a constitutional amendment that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election in 2018. Cartes called on the protesters to remain calm and avoid violence. Opponents of the constitutional change believe that the new measure would weaken the democratic institutions of the country. They also alleged that the secret voting, which saw a total of 25 lawmakers in the 45-member upper chamber voting for the change, was illegal. A voting on the amendment was set to take place in the 80-member Chamber of Deputies early on Saturday (1 April) but was cancelled following the violent protests.