The trailer of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has been creating waves across the world, garnering over 50 million views (in all languages) on YouTube in just 24 hours of its release.

Despite such humongous response, it seems Rajamouli was irked when the trailer was compared to Hollywood flick Hercules.

In a recent interaction with the media, the filmmaker was asked to comment on a part in the trailer that resembled a war scene from 2014 release Hercules, starring Dwayne Johnson. This irked Rajamouli, who lashed out at the reporter saying that he should watch the film before coming to a conclusion. He further explained that war or action scenes in movies do have similarities but what matters is how the sequence is shot and presented.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is the sequel to Baahubali that created history with its massive box office collection, will release in four languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The trailer looks magical and has raised the expectation of the audience ahead of the film's release. The film is expected to break all box office records and set new benchmarks.

Starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, Baahubali: The Conclusion also has Tamannaah and Rana Daggubati in lead roles and is slated to hit theatres on April 28.