Angelina Jolie seems to be missing the presence of Brad Pitt in her life, as she is reportedly planning to rekindle their romance.

The Allied star has changed a lot nearly a year after their breakup, and his estranged wife is apparently impressed with his change in character. People close to her claimed she is willing to reconcile with him.

"Angelina definitely has regrets about splitting from Brad and about the end of their marriage. At the time of the breakup things were really bad between them — they had been fighting a lot — and she felt that Brad had checked out of their relationship," a source told Hollywood Life.

The industry insider claimed the Maleficent star is missing a lot more than the time she enjoyed with her former lover. According to the source, she is missing a good friend who used to help her take decisions and guide her.

"Obviously, there was a lot of drama surrounding the split, and bad feelings on both sides. Angelina misses Brad a lot more than she ever thought she would. She feels really lonely without him. Brad was Angelina's best friend, as well as her husband. They talked about everything and totally had each other's back," the insider said.

But Jolie is not planning to easily to forgive Pitt. She has come up with a condition to reunite with him.

"Angelina is a really stubborn person, and there's no way she would admit to having made a mistake, but if Brad came crawling back to her and begged for another chance, she would willingly drop the divorce," the source revealed.

However, Brangelina fans cannot expect a reunion between their favourite celebrity couple. Even if the mother of six is willing to rekindle their romance, the 53-year-old actor has no plans of getting back with her.

"Brad's done a lot of soul-searching over the past few months. He's quit drinking and he's really cleaned up his act. Brad's over it and he believes Angelina crossed the line when she accused him of being abusive towards the kids — as far as Brad's concerned there's no way of going back from that," the source said.