Angelina Jolie could try to rekindle romance with Brad Pitt in the near future at least for the sake of their six children. The duo has already revealed that they are willing to do anything for their kids.

People close to the Maleficent star claimed that she is getting a lot of pressure from her family members to patch things up with her estranged husband. According to an industry insider, Jon Voight continues to beg his daughter to settle things with the Allied star.

"Jon has been trying to convince Angelina to work things out with Brad. Jon has been making desperate pleas to his daughter to make things right with Brad and to repair their broken family. Jon feels that family is the most important thing in this world and there is nothing that cannot be solved with a lot of love and healthy communication," a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider also claimed that the 78-year-old actor even made some efforts to convince Pitt for taking the initiative to repair their broken family. The only thing that he wants is to see them together again.

"Jon has been talking to both Angie and Brad with the hopes that he can bring the broken family back together. More than helping his daughter fix her marriage, Jon is hoping he can repair the family for the sake of his grandchildren, whom he loves dearly," the source said.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that there are no hopes for a reunion between Jolie and Pitt. Brangelina seems to have already made up their mind and they may not look back at their good old days.

"Sadly, way too much water has passed under the bridge for Brad and Angelina to reconcile. Too much has been said and done, and Brad especially feels that there's no going back now. Brad loves his children so much, he would literally die for them. At this point, the most that either Brad or Angelina could hope for is to be able to forge a friendship, for the sake of the kids. But, even that is likely some time away from being reached at this point," the source said.