Angelina Jolie has revealed about being diagnosed with Bell's Palsy last year.
Here are the top 7 facts to know about the condition:
- This condition weakens or paralyses the muscles of only one side of the face at a time.
- This disorder can impact anyone. It is caused due to some kind of trauma to the "facial nerve" also known as the cranial nerve. Angelina Jolie was suffering from hypertension which is linked to the condition.
- Diabetics and people recovering from viral infections are more prone to Bell's Palsy. Lyme disease, stress, autoimmune disorders, brain tumours and chronic ear infections can also make one prone to this condition though a precise reason is yet to be found.
- According to researchers, the evidence points towards herpes simplex 1 virus (HSV-1) to be the reason behind a majority of Bell's Palsy cases. WHO reveals that the HSV-1 infection is lifelong.
- One can get the HSV-1 virus via oral-to-oral contact that causes oral herpes and includes symptoms known as 'cold sores'. It can also lead to genital herpes.
- According to doctors, this condition arises due to damage caused to a facial nerve that passes through a narrow region in the skull which results in swelling. This swelling of the nerve affects its functioning and it gets pushed against the hard surface of the skull.
- At times, people suffering from this condition often get confused thinking that they are getting a stroke, but strokes impacting the facial muscles weaken muscles in other parts of the body too. This condition can be treated with corticosteroid medicines (such as prednisone), which can help the facial muscle regain their movement.
