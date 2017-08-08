Did you ever wonder what do celebrities eat for a healthy and fit body? Actors are very conscious when it comes to what they consume. Especially when it comes to snacks, common folks like us have a tendency of grab some junk food. However, celebrities prefer healthy and nutritious snacks exclusively suggested to them by their high paid personal nutritionists.

Read below to find out some of the weird but healthy snacks consumed by celebrities:

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's slimming secret is reportedly a weird snack. It is called Bladderwrack and is actually just a type of seaweed. According to Daily Mail, Victoria Beckham is a fan of it as it contains a lot of iodine that increases the metabolic rate when eaten and therefore helps to burn more calories.

Kim Kardashian

One of Kim Kardashian's favourite snacks is string cheese. She told People, "String cheese is one of my all-time fave healthy snacks; since it is filled with protein and calcium...It's also the perfect on-the-go snack!"

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and her family's diet include cockroaches, spiders, scorpions and different kinds of bugs. In fact, in February, Jolie was seen frying a scorpion in Cambodia and eating the leg of it. She said it had a "really good flavour". It is a sustainable protein alternative and Jolie told People, "They [Her Kids] can eat a bag of crickets like a bag of chips."

Hillary Clinton

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton loves spicy food and keeps raw jalapenos as her go-to healthy snack. Clinton told NPR,"I read an article about the special immune-boosting characteristics of hot peppers, and I thought, well, that's interesting because, you know, campaigning is pretty demanding." Clinton believes one of the reasons behind her 'stamina and endurance' is that she eats fresh hot pepper every day.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has an obsession with pickles. In fact, the singer told Mirror, "I'm obsessed with them. I drink the juice from the jar too...I go to the movies and have popcorn and pickles. I may bring out a pickle cook book."