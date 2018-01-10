The recently concluded Golden Globe Awards saw Chris Hemsworth and Angelina Jolie share a table. Hemsworth, who attended the Golden Globe Awards 2018 with his Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, rubbed shoulders with Jolie, who attended the event with her son Pax Jolie-Pitt, as the two stars sat beside each other.

The seating arrangement created a stir online with many viewers calling the duo a perfect match and a few also confusing the Australian hunk for a younger Brad Pitt.

Also read: Maddox the new 'caretaker' of the house?

It further sparked a rumour that claimed Jolie has developed a crush on the Thor actor. If claims by NW magazine are to believed, the actress is rumoured to have "fallen hard" for Hemsworth.

An alleged insider told the magazine, "Angie's had a crush on Chris for a while. She's gone out of her way to watch his films. Like many, she thinks he's absolutely gorgeous and very talented of course."

The Australian magazine further added that Jolie wants to be in a movie with the Marvel superhero actor because she "thinks they'd have great chemistry."

Apparently, she has a "Mr. & Mrs. Smith-style blockbuster" style pitch ready. "Ange's got the script written in her head and says Chris is perfect for the part... Just the prospect of working on this with him seems to be giving her a boost," the insider claimed.

Chris Hemsworth and Angelina Jolie sitting together ? Perfection! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/V7YCK1K46a — The Dallases (@ginnyftjosh) January 8, 2018

However, Gossip Cop debunked these claims and reported that Jolie has no such "crush" on the actor. Sources close to situation called the claims "absurd." The site writes, The Aussie actor may share a resemblance to Brad Pitt, and he and Jolie may have posed for a photo together at the Golden Globes, but that doesn't mean she has a "crush" on him."

Though there is no crushing happening in this situation, many fans do believe that the two stars together are good for the eyes. Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to take a dig at the situation.

Waititi shared a picture of Hemsworth, Jolie and himself from the event and Patasky dropped a snaky comment: "What a great couple!! I mean you boys!"