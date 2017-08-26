Angelina Jolie seems to have changed a lot almost a year after her split with Brad Pitt. She has been hinting about a reunion in some of her recent interview.

Industry insiders also believe that the Maleficent star is missing her estranged husband and she is looking forward to a reunion with him. According to a source, the actress feels very lonely in his absence.

"Angie loves Brad. She still holds out hope that her family might get back together one day. She's putting on a good face to show she can live without him. [She secretly] hopes he sees how much stronger she's become," and will want her back," an insider told Life and Style magazine.

The source claimed that no one can actually fill in the gap of her former lover in Jolie's life. "She misses having Brad around and keeps reminiscing about the amazing, romantic times they had early on. She rarely goes out at night," a source added.

However, the insider claimed that Pitt has no plans to rekindle romance with his baby mother. "He's sober and healthy and ready to focus on his kids and career. The last thing Brad wants is to go backward. When they lived together, Angie would constantly nag Brad to change and tell him to 'grow up.' The reason he changed his lifestyle was for the kids, not to impress Angelina," the source said.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the former couple will never get back together mainly because they want to forget everything about their past. "Angelina ignored her ex, Brad, yesterday on what was and would have been their wedding anniversary. After everything they have been through, neither one reached out to the other as they are both moving on with life alone," a source told Hollywood Life.