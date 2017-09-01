Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seem to be in no rush to mingle with anyone in the near future, as they are yet to get over their highly publicised split.

People close to the former couple claimed they still love each other, but they are not ready for a reunion. According to an industry insider, the 42-year-old actress is currently focusing on becoming a better person.

"Angelina's mind is so not on romance or sex these days, she's totally celibate and she's embracing it. She's been reading a lot about how to transform sexual energy into creative power and she's pretty fascinated by it. She's started practising yoga, which she used to hate but in the past year it's really helped calm her mind," a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider also claimed the mother of six is trying out different things in life to taker her mind off the breakup.

"One of the gurus that she's following preaches about the distractions of sex so it's not like she's getting these ideas out of nowhere. Plus the fact is she really doesn't identify with her own sexuality anymore. She's still as sexy as ever but she doesn't see herself that way anymore. She's totally shut that side of her down and she says she's found a lot of peace in that. Her children and her humanitarian work is what she really cares about right now," the source added.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed Pitt has already started enjoying his freedom and he has no plans to get back with Jolie. If there is anything that he is missing in life, it's his six children.

"He is so happy to be an independent actor again, collaborating with the other actors on set and meshing with the director. For many years he suffered Angelina's constant advice, notes, and often unsolicited opinions about his work," the source said.