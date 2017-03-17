Angamaly Diaries is attracting interest not just from the audience, but also from celebrities, who are all praise for the realistic entertainer that tells the story of Angamaly and its people. The movie has introduced as many as 86 newcomers to the industry.

After superstar Mohanlal and youth star Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke highly of Lijo Jose Pellissery's movie, Mollywood's heartthrob Nivin Pauly has now lauded the filmmaker and the entire team of Angamaly Diaries for a refreshing movie. The Premam actor said each character will stay with him for a long time, and has also praised the bold 11-minute mis en scene climax.

Lijo Chetta.. Thank you for bringing to life everything that we have heard about Angamally! These characters will stay in my head for ages to come.. The casting, performances, story .. everything was so refreshing and real ....Loved every frame to bits. And that climax!! What a brilliant team effort!! A new Chapter in Malayalam Cinema will belong to you...

Congrats to the entire team of Angamaly Diaries. Adi Tamarikadana Kaalamayedee Theeyame, Cashinte kshamam Theernade Theeyame!!!

While Mohanlal said he was impressed by the brilliant acting, Prithviraj called the Antony Varghese-starrer a stunning piece of film making. For the first time in the history of Mollywood, a special premiere show was arranged for the celebrities of the industry days before the movie's theatrical release.

Celebrities, including Lal Jose, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, VK Prakash, Midhun Manuel Thomas, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, Chandini Sreedharan, Anusree, Joju George, Ramya Nambeeshan, Sudhi Koppa, Jinu Joseph, Anumol, Boban Samuel, Basil Joseph, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sarayu Mohan, Bineesh Kodiyeri, and many others, who attended the special screening in Kochi had only good words for the entire team of Angamaly Diaries. The movie is scripted by actor Chemban Vinod Jose.

