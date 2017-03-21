It looks like Angamaly Diaries is the latest Malayalam movie that has garnered maximum support from audience and celebrities alike. After receiving good comments from Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal Jose, Aparna Balamurali, Anusree, Sunny Wayne, Karthik Subbaraj, Vineeth Sreenivasan and many other Mollywood celebs, a Bollywood filmmaker is now all praise for the team of the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

Anurag Kashyap, who watched Angamaly Diaries with the cast and crew of the movie, has called it an extraordinary movie, and has tagged it as the "film of the year so far." The Dev.D director lauded the team while sharing a photo with director Lijo, producer Vijay Babu, cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan, music composer Prashant Pillai and actor Antony Varghese on his Instagram page.

The team #angamalydiaries.. what an extraordinary film .. amazing Lijo Jose, Prashant Pillai , Vijay Babu , Girish and team . Thank you. Angamaly Diaries .. my film of the year so far

Anurag has also shared another photo with Lijo Jose with the caption: "the director of Angamaly Diaries.. with English subtitles in cinemas [sic]." The Bombay Velvet director also posted an image with Manju Warrier, who also attended the screening of Angamaly Diaries the previous day. Calling the moment a dream come true for him, Anurag wrote: "With Manju Warrier at the screening of the amazing Angamaly Diaries #dreamcometrue."

Meanwhile, Anurag recently announced his debut association with a Mollywood project, titled Moothon, starring young star Nivin Pauly, who will undergo a complete makeover for his character. In the first-look poster of the move, the Premam actor looks unrecognisable. Anurag will pen the dialogues of Moothon in collaboration with Geetu Mohandas, who will be directing the upcoming movie.

