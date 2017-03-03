Director Lijo Jose Pellissery's latest Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries hit theatres in Kerala on Friday, March 3. The movie has locked horns against Tovino Thomas' campus entertainer Oru Mexican Aparatha at the Kerala box office. The first show of Angamaly Diaries has started at Carnival Cinemas in Angamaly, and is also being attended by a few cast and crew of the movie.

Check Angamaly Diaries Celebrity Review

Also read: Oru Mexican Aparatha live review

Why Angamaly Diaries is special?

The movie, set in Angamaly, narrates the realistic life of people in the Kerala town. Interestingly, the film scripted by Chemban Vinod Jose, introduces as many as 86 newcomers in main roles. The ensemble cast includes Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod, Ullas Jose Chemban, Reshma Rajan, Sinoj Varghese, Benny Varghese, Milton Raju, Sarath Kumar, Naveen Kunjumon, Vineeth Vishwam and Sandeep C, among many others. Even the characters have been given interesting names like Vincent Pepe, Parippu Marty, Kanakuna Marty, U Clamb Rajan, Appani Ravi, Bheeman and Pork Varkey, among many others.

The trailer and songs of the katta local movie have already impressed the audience. Moreover, many Mollywood celebrities, who attended the premiere show of Angamaly Diaries, are all praise for it and have called it a realistic and different entertainer that the Kerala audience is not familiar with. They have also tagged it to be a movie with Lijo's raw filmmaking, and have lauded the natural performances of every actor in it. Also, many of them have stated that the 11-minute climax scene taken in a single shot is the highlight of the film.

These positive reviews by celebrities prior to the theatre release of Angamaly Diaries have already raised the expectations of the audience from it. Stay tuned to this page for the live response of movie-goers on the Lijo directorial.

-

Check Angamaly Diaries Kerala theatre list HERE

-