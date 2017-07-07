Amazon's first Indian original web series, Inside Edge, which is set to be launched on July 10, is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment.

The series will star Angad Bedi, who garnered appreciation for his performance in Pink and was last seen in Dear Zindagi, and Bollywood actress Richa Chadda. Inside Edge will revolve around cricket and its dark side. Angad plays the role of the cricket team captain.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS 2.2 web series with Riya Sen to include a lot of steamy scenes

The team has been busy promoting the series and now reports suggest, Angad is set to host a special screening of Inside Edge for Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai team ahead of the series release.

Angad plays a pivotal role in the Salman starrer and is looking forward to interact with the superstar - with whom the young actor shares a close bond - as well as the other cast of the film at the special screening.

Talking about the potential of digital content in the entertainment sector across the world, Sidhwani had told IANS: "I think that is the next step — to reach out to the global audience with our original stories, like we are also enjoying entertainment from across the globe. With our original story, I believe Inside Edge will amplify the presence of Indian entertainment to the global audience. I would say, not only our style of stories, but also talents who are a part of this (web series). See, when it comes to our films, there is a huge investment involved in marketing them at an international diaspora, whereas in a digital platform, you can cut that off. Now, Amazon Prime is in over 200 countries... So you can imagine its reach."

Also featuring Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Suri, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial in key roles, the trailer of Inside Edge has raised a lot of curiosity among fans.

Watch the trailer of Inside Edge below: