Former world number one Andy Murray will not be participating in Australian Open, starting January 15. The three-time Grand Slam champion has taken the decision following persistent issues with his hip, BBC reported.

Murray had withdrawn from ongoing Brisbane International -- season-opening ATP 250 tournament, citing pain in his hip. The world number 16 said he was still not fit enough to "compete at the highest level".

'Will assess all options'

He took a flight from Brisbane to Melbourne enroute to London on Thursday, according to the report.

"Sadly I will not be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete. I will be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon," Murray said, as quoted by the report.

Meanwhile, Australian open tournament director Craig Tiley said Murray had to make a "hard decision" and that they "totally respect it".

"We are fully aware that Andy has been going through a difficult period with his hip and that he's done everything possible to prepare for the Australian summer," Tiley said.

"Personally, I also know that Andy loves tennis and would do anything to play. This is a very hard decision for Andy and we totally respect it."

Will Murray go under the knife?

Notably, Murray has not played competitive tennis since losing Wimbledon 2017 quarter-final to Sam Querrey.

He featured in an exhibition match at Mubadala Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last month. The three-time Grand Slam champion had replaced injured Novak Djokovic and played a one-set match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Murray had avoided a hip surgery last year, but he revealed he would consider getting it done after he pulled out of Brisbane International earlier this week.

Murray had a dream run in 2016, winning his second Wimbledon title and reaching the final of Australian Open and French Open. He clinched the year as world number one as well.

However, his fortunes changed in 2017 as he struggled to win even a single title. The right-hander ended his season early and thereby slipped to the 16th spot.