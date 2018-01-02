Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the ongoing ATP 250 tournament -- Brisbane International -- due to pain in his right hip, raising concerns over his participation in Australian Open, starting January 15.

Murray said on Tuesday (January 2) that he is still not fit enough to compete at the highest level. Notably, the Brit has not played competitive tennis since losing Wimbledon 2017 quarter-final to Sam Querrey.

"I am very disappointed to be withdrawing from the Brisbane International," Murray said, as quoted by ATP's official website.

He added: "I came here [Brisbane] with every intention of making a strong start to the year, but sadly my team and I don't feel that I'm where I need to be just yet to compete at the highest level."

Update: Check out this Instagram post from Murray. The Brit says he will take a call on his Australian Open participation by "the weekend".

Murray featured in an exhibition match at Mubadala Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last month. The three-time Grand Slam champion replaced an injured Novak Djokovic and played a one-set match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

The Brit ended his season in a bid to recover well from his long-standing hip injury. However, he avoided a surgery and was expected to return at the Brisbane International, from which Rafael Nadal also withdrew, citing issues with his knee.

Notably, he was scheduled to take on USA's Ryan Harrison in the R16 round of the season-opening tournament on Thursday, January 4.

'Disappointed for Andy'

Meanwhile, Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson expressed disappointment at Murray's withdrawal but wished him a speedy recovery.

"I'm really disappointed for Andy [Murray], as I know how much he was looking forward to getting his season started in Brisbane. As a two-time former champion, he has great memories of playing on Pat Rafter Arena and thrilling his fans. I wish him all the best to be ready to play the Australian Open," Pearson said.

Murray, who slipped from the first spot to 16 on ATP rankings in 2017, will have to produce a special effort if he is to reach the final stages of the season's first Grand Slam, provided he gets fit in time.