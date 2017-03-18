Huawei Deutschland had revealed earlier this month that it would start rolling out Android Wear 2.0 update to Huawei Watch, but owners of the smartwatch don't have to wait till the end of this month as it is already seeded.

Android Wear 2.0 operating system is currently available for Huawei Watch, and a Google+ user named Taylor Wimberly has shared the details.

Also read: Complete list of smartwatches that will get Android Wear 2.0

https://plus.google.com/+TaylorWimberly/posts/gbSUhCyPJwY

Fossil and ASUS have already announced the seeding of Android Wear 2.0 to its devices, which means Q Founder, Q Marshal, Q Wander, Asus ZenWatch 2, and Asus ZenWatch 3 have received the operating system.

Other eligible smartwatches that are yet to get the software are Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Casio PRO TREK Smart, LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane, LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, Michael Kors Access, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 for Women, Moto 360 Sport, New Balance RunIQ, Nixon Mission, Polar M600, and TAG Heuer Connected.