Google is all set to return to wearable market with its upcoming Android Wear 2.0 after the not-so-impressive entry with Android Wear. The device was expected to be released by the end of 2016, but it didn't happen. Now, it has emerged that the much-awaited wearable will be launched soon.

The release date of Android Wear 2.0 will fall in the first quarter of 2017, reported AndroidPolice citing Google's letter to developers. The search giant has said that apps that are not updated "won't show up on the watch Play Store" when Wear 2.0 is launched in early February.

Google hasn't announced the exact release date of Android Wear 2.0, but it is expected to come with a couple of smartwatches in the next few weeks. It is also expected to come to the existing smartwatches as an update.

Android Wear is like a minnow compared to Apple's WatchOS, and Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S3, but Google seems to be serious about making it big in the wearable market. And it could give these giants (wearables from Apple and Samsung) a run for their money or even overtake them if all go as expected.

The search giant raised many eyebrows recently when it announced its plan to collaborate with Cronologics for its upcoming wearables, including Android Wear 2.0. The wearable technology company had developed the operating system for CoWatch that was known for its rich features, including Alexa artificial intelligence system that can control smart home appliances and taking online orders. So, it is natural for gadget lovers to expect big from Android Wear 2.0.

