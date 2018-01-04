Leading smartphone-maker Samsung launched a new Android-powered budget tablet called the Galaxy Tab A 7.0 in India on January 4.

As the name suggests, the new Samsung device sports a 7.0-inch TFT display and comes with sumptuous 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to binge-watch videos for close nine hours at a stretch after a full charge.

Another notable aspect of the Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is the Kids Mode, which provides educational and beneficial content designed especially for children. The device also provides Parental Control, which lets parents set usage time limits and restrict the viewing of certain content, making it a fun yet safe experience for young ones.

The Galaxy Tab A 7.0 runs Android Nougat and has 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage (expandable up to 200GB via microSD), a 5MP primary camera on the back and a 2MP front-snapper.

"Consumer-centric innovation is at the forefront of our business. With Galaxy Tab A 7.0, we are providing our customers a device that is the perfect blend of refined design, Superior display great performance and non-stop entertainment. Galaxy Tab A 7.0 caters to consumers' on-the-go and me-time needs, thereby acting as a perfect companion for their active lifestyle," Vishal Kaul, Director, Samsung India, said in statement.

Price and availability details:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 will be released across all retail chains in India and online. It will be exclusive to Amazon for Rs 9,500 from January 5 onwards. It will come in black and white colour options.

As part of launch offers Jio subscribers an exclusive cashback of Rs 2,000 in their JioMoney account on recharging with the Jio Plan of Rs 299 for 24 months. As part of this offer, users will get Rs 800 after the first 12 months, and Rs 1,200, after the subsequent 12 months in the JioMoney account after performing 13 successful recharges of Rs 299 every 12 months.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0: