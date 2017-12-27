Mid-range Nokia 7, which was launched by HMD Global in China in October, could soon be made available on a global level. If the latest rumours from China are to be believed, the international variant of the handset will be identified by the model number TA-1041, and its global launch is likely to take place sometime in early 2018.

If the on-going speculation turns out to be true, Nokia 7 will end up following the tracks of its predecessor. This year's Nokia 6 was also initially made available in China, and was released in wider markers later on.

According to rumours, HMD Global could launch its Nokia 9 flagship smartphone together with a 2018 edition of the Nokia 8 at an event on January 19. While the company is yet to confirm the January event, it won't come as surprise if the same platform is used to announce the global availability of the Nokia 7.

The mid-ranger, which reportedly received over 1.5 million registrations in China before going on sale, comes with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD screen offering full HD resolution. The Nokia 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor, and is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. However, the amount of RAM isn't yet confirmed for the international model.

Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo), the Nokia 7 also features the internal storage of 64 GB, which is expandable via micro SD card. Other key specs include a 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, a 5MP front camera, a 3,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

In China, the 4GB variant of the Nokia 7 costs 2,499 yuan ($381) and the 6GB variant is priced at 2,699 yuan ($411).

Meanwhile, Nokia is also expected to announce a number of less expensive Android smartphones in 2018. The first one of these handsets could be the Nokia 6 (2018) which is expected to be introduced at the Mobile World Congress in February.