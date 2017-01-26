Earlier this month, HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of Nokia mobile brand launched the company's first ever fully-fledged Android-phone Nokia 6. But many Nokia fans were heart broken after the company said the phone will be sold only in China.

Now, it has come to light that the Nokia 6 will be made available outside China as well. An online retailer Lazada.com is offering Nokia 6 in Philippines, but with a costlier price-tag of 18,590 Philippine Peso (roughly $374/€348/Rs.25,440).

Having said that, Neither Nokia nor HMD Global Oy have made any official comments on Nokia 6's availability in Philippines. So, we urge our readers to refrain from ordering Nokia 6 on Lazada until the official word's out. You might not be eligible for the service warranty if you buy the phone from Lazada.

In a related news, registrations for Nokia 6's second flash sale in China, which is scheduled to kick off later today, has breached 1.4 million mark, 50 percent more than the first round.

With so much people dying to get their hands on the Nokia 6, JD.com will not be able to meet the demand this time too. In the first edition, the flash sale got over in less than minute.

Word on the street is that Nokia is readying a cheaper variant of Nokia 6, internally known as Nokia Heart, which is expected to make its debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

The phone is expected to feature a 5.2-inch HD display and come with Android 7.0 Nougat powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper, a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is likely to cost around Rs. 9,999 (approx. $147/€137).

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia products.

Also read: HMD Global teaser hints at new Android phone launch at MWC 2017

Key specifications of Nokia 6: