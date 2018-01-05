After weeks of speculations, HMD Global Oy has finally pulled the wraps off the new Nokia 6 (2018) edition in China.

The new Nokia 6(2018) will likely disappoint fans as the device comes with a moderate upgrade over its predecessor; key changes include a new 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor and faster-charging capability. The 2017-series phone houses a Snapdragon 430 octa-core processir and lacks the quick-charging feature.

Another visually-discernible change is that the fingerprint sensor, which was present in the home button of the front panel in the 2017-series model, has been shifted to the back, just below the primary camera on top-centre. Rest of the hardware, such as the display, RAM, memory, battery capacity and camera, are the same.

Nokia 6 (2018) sports a full-HD (1920x1080p) screen with 16:9 aspect ratio and features a metallic unibody design having an Aluminium 6000 series shell-cover and a frame around the edge. Under the hood, it houses 4GB RAM, 32GB/63GB internal storage, a 3,000mAh battery, a 16MP CMOS primary camera and an 8MP front-snapper.

Nokia 6 (2018) price and availability:

Like the 2017-series, the new Nokia 6(2018) will be initially made available in China and is slated to hit stores including e-commerce (Suning) from January 10 onwards. It comes in two variants — 32GB and 64GB — for ¥1,499 (approximately $231/€191/Rs 14,639) and ¥1,699 (approximately $262/€217/Rs 16,590), respectively. It will be made available in Black and Silver colour options.

When will Nokia 6 (2018) come to India?

There is no official word on when HMD Global Oy intends to release Nokia 6 (2018) in India, but it will be wise for the company to make it happen before the end of the first quarter, unlike it did with the first-generation Nokia 6, which made its global debut in January 2017 and made it to the Indian stores in August.

Back then, there was pent-up demand from consumers over the sentimental comeback of a Nokia product after a gap of close to two years. Sans the build quality, its internal hardware was out-dated, and yet nostalgic customers lapped it up.

This time, they have to release the Nokia 6(2018) as soon as possible in India or else lose out to rivals.

Also, it will be interesting to see whether consumers once again let their emotions play a part during the purchase, as there are several alternatives such as Honor 7X , Xiaomi Mi A1 Andriod One and Gionee M7 Power among others that offer more features for the same or at a lower price.

Key specifications of Nokia 6 (2018):

Model Nokia 6(2018) Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) LCD IPS screen Aspect ratio: 16:9

Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS (upgradable to Android Oreo soon and to Android P at lag-end of the year) Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core RAM 4GB Storage 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 16MP camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, auto focus, full HD video recording

Front: 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree FOV (Field-Of-View) Battery 3,000mAh with fast charging Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM (depending on region of sale), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint sensor, A-GPS Dimensions 148.80 x 75.80 x 8.60 mm Weight 172g Colours Black and Silver Price (in China) 32GB: ¥1499(approx. $231/€191/Rs 14,639)

64GB: ¥1699(approx. $262/€217/Rs 16,590)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.