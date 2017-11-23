HMD Global Oy, the official Nokia brand licensee, is planning to release the company's entry-level Android phone Nokia 2 in India by the end of this month.

Tech blog BSU citing reliable sources has claimed that the Nokia 2 is expected to be released in two variants with—1GB RAM and 2GB RAM—in different timelines, in India. The former is said to hit brick-and-mortar stores for Rs 6,999 by November 2 and the latter is expected to be made available exclusively on Flipkart by December-end.

So far, HMD Global Oy has not made any official comment on the Nokia 2 India release details. However, on the unveiling day (October 31) in New Delhi, the company had announced to release the budget phone in mid-November, but it has not materialised yet. International Business Times, India tried to reach out HMD Global Oy's regional media representative, but did not elicit any response.

As of now, Nokia 2 has made its way to Russia and also it can now be pre-booked in the US via numerous e-commerce sites such as Amazon, B&H and Best Buy, among others for $99.

For those unaware, Nokia 2 also comes with premium aluminium frame to offer stability to the structure and a sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on the back.

On the front, it flaunts a 5-inch HD (1280x720p) LCD IPS screen with power consumption LTPS technology and also Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Inside, it comes packed with 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core (ARM Cortex A7 x 4) processor backed by Adreno 308 graphics engine, Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with guarantee of Android Oreo update), 1GB RAM, 8GB storage (expandable via microSD card), a standard 8MP camera with LED flash support and a 5MP front snapper.

