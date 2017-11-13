Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the much-awaited Android phone Moto X4 in India on November 13 with its camera hardware as the USP. It boasts dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and an 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 comes packed with a 16MP shooter having f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Another notable aspect of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

The new Moto X4 comes with full HD screen and on the back, it flaunts an all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having a curvaceous body. It is protected by an anodized aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

It has a special film below the glass cover on shell's top so that the device reflect light and make the device look different when seen from a different angle.

Under-the-hood, 5.2-inch full HD phone comes with a fingerprint sensor on the home button, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

It comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification which means that users can take Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Motorola Moto X4 price and launch offers:

The new Moto X4 comes in two configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage—for Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. They will be available exclusively on Flipkart at 11:59 pm on Monday and also Motorola's Moto Hub from Tuesday morning.

As a promotional launch offer, Flipkart is waiving additional Rs 2,500 for customers who intend to exchange their old phone with the new Moto X4. Motorola phone users can claim Rs 3,000 for the same exchange deal.

HDFC debit/credit card users can claim instant 10% discount on Moto X4 series and there is also lucrative 1,019/month EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) options for other bank brand users.

Flipkart has also announced to give 50 percent buyback value guarantee (for a limited period). Airtel is also offering up to 340GB internet for the Moto X4 owner.

Motorola Moto X4 vs competition:

The new Moto X4 will be up against the Honor 8 Pro, Gionee A1 series, OnePlus 3T series and even its own sibling Moto Z2 Play.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4: