HMD Global Oy, the official brand licensee of the Nokia products, is reportedly planning to launch the company's flagship Android phone Nokia 6 in India next week.

If the sources of 91Mobiles are to be believed, HMD Global will host a press briefing in New Delhi on September 26 to showcase the new Nokia 8.

Though there is no word on the device's price, the company, despite the competition from popular Apple iPhone 8 series (releasing on September 29) and Samsung Galaxy Note8 (releasing on September 21), is very bullish on Nokia 8 sales prospects in India. The plans are to release it around the second week of October on both online stores and brick-and-mortar shops, just ahead of the festival of light Diwali (pronounced Deepavali in Southern states of India), which is the longest shopping season of the Indian calendar.

Nokia 8 flaunts a premium design language with a good mix of glass and metal. On the front, it sports a .3-inch QHD(2560x1440p) IPS LCD screen with Cornings' latest and sturdiest Gorilla Glass 5 shield and splash-proof IP54 touch monoblock with capacitive system keys.

Inside, it houses Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm most powerful processor to date and also features 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 3,090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The main attribute of the Nokia 8 is its camera hardware. It boasts two cameras-one 13MP (Colour + OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) another 13MP (Mono). They come equipped with 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), IR (infrared) range finder, 4K video recording and assisted by dual tone flash for good quality images under low-light condition.

On the front, it boasts an equally impressive 13MP snapper with PDAF, 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, display flash and 78.4-degree field of view, which is enough to get big group selfies.

Another noteworthy aspect of Nokia 8's camera capabilities is the newly coined feature "Bothie". Don't mistake it for the Bokeh blur effect, the new Bothie is completely different. It allows users to record videos and take images from both front and the back simultaneous via Dual-Sight mode. Device owners can also live stream front-back videos with split-screen on Facebook, as well. We believe this feature will be a huge hit among social media-savvy millennials.

The company, in a bid to improve video experience, has also incorporated proprietary Nokia OZO sound system which can record 360-degree audio. It also boasts Audio Focus mode that lets users adjust the right sounds while reducing the ambient sounds or background noise.

Key specifications of Nokia 8: