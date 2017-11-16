Earlier in the week, HTC U11 was spotted on benchmarking site running Android Oreo, hinting that the company is in the final stages of optimising the source code received from Google.

Now, the company has officially commenced rolling out Android Oreo public version to the HTC U11 in its home city Taiwan. Several device owners have reportedly received OTA (Over-The-Air) notification and the software (version number: 2.31.709.1)that weighs 1.33GB in size.

Since the software deployment is carried out in phases, it will take a few weeks to reach all corners of the world. If previous release pattern is any indication, the unlocked HTC U11 will get the Android Oreo as it will be coming directly from the company, whereas the carrier-locked devices in US and other developed markets will have to wait a little more, as it undergoes an additional level of testing by the telecom companies that would further optimise the software to run smoothly on the device and maintain stable network connectivity.

Here's how to install Android Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on your HTC U11:

1. Once OTA notification appears on the screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

What's coming in Android 8.0 Oreo?

Android Oreo brings improvements to the HTC U11, such as faster booting, latest November security patch, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the back ground, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malwares in application.

Other HTC Devices eligible for Android Oreo update:

After HTC U11, the company is confirmed to roll-out the Android Oreo update to HTC U Ultra and HTC 10, but they are expected to get the new OS update in the first quarter of 2018 (January-March) only.

