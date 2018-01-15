After releasing Android Oreo to LG V30 in select markets in Asia, LG is all set to expand to Western regions, starting with the US.

Some LG V30 (Model: US998) owners have begun to get Android Oreo notifications on their devices, but it is said to be a beta version, reported PhoneArena.

As per a screenshot shared by an LG V30 owner on XDA Developer Forum, the device is an unlocked version and this means it is being rolled out by LG. Contract-based model users might have to wait a bit longer as the software will be rolled out by the network carriers.

Nevertheless, this is good news for LG V30 owners, as the company is finally working to bring Android Oreo in the US, while rival brands such as Samsung are yet to upgrade their flagship phones to the latest Google software. But, it will be a close fight, as Samsung, too, is conducting beta testing.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings several improvements over Android Nougat, including faster booting, extended battery life brought by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in the application.

One notable attribute of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

It also comes with new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

