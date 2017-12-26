Technology major LG commenced rolling out the much-awaited Google's latest Android Oreo update to its flagship V30 series on December 26.

As of now, the company is releasing the chocolate-milk cookie-flavoured Android OS update to the V30 and the V30 Plus in its home market South Korea. LG is expected to expand the roll-out process to other global regions in coming weeks.

Here's how to install Android Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on LG V30 series:

1. Once you get the update notification on your phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

What's new in Android Oreo update

Android Oreo comes with several improvements such as camera improvements, performance optimisation, Google's latest December security patch.

It also significantly reduces the booting time, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

A notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in applications.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Besides the V30 series, LG is expected to release the Android Oreo to G6, 2016-based V20 and the G5 in early 2018. The upcoming flagship G7, which expected to debut in February 2018 is said to come with Oreo software out-of-the-box.

