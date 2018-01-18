Essential Phone has received Android Oreo third beta but we are yet to see the final version. The new firmware beta update comes almost a month after the second beta was rolled out to the android smartphone.

The Android Oreo third beta comes with latest security patch and minor bug fixes.

What about the release of Android Oreo final version? well, it's been reported that the company is working on seeding the public version of the firmware as soon as possible but there is no definite time frame as yet, indicating that Essential Phone owners have to wait a little longer for the software update.

Essential Phone was launched in August last year. It features a 5.71-inch edge-to-edge display, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, a 4GB of RAM, a 128GB of internal storage and a 3,040mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

The new Oreo beta version (build OPM1.170911.254) will be a 1GB download if you grab it from the company's official website but it weighs only about 106MB for those devices that are already enrolled in beta 2 programme and the update comes via OTA (over-the-air).

Unlike the previous updates, the third Oreo beta build doesn't come with too many new features but with the January security patch and fixes for the Spectre, Meltdown exploits, Misc Stability and Bug.

The changelog also mentions the update contains Smart text selection, instant apps, picture-in-picture, faster startup and app sign-in and Google Play Protect Security scans but these are actually from the first and second beta built.

It may be mentoined that Essential Phone users may face unexpected app crashes and shorter battery life as this is a beta version but it is pretty stable.