HTC had announced the roll-out of Android 8.0 Oreo back in January for its HTC 10 units but it was made available only for unlocked units in the United States. The company had stopped the update due to some bugs issues. Now, the Taiwanese smartphone maker has confirmed the news on Twitter that it has begun the Android Oreo roll-out for Indian users.

The latest Android update also brings VoLTE support for Reliance Jio. The roll-out comes with an over-the-air (OTA) update and users who want to download the update can head to the Phone Setting option, and then select About Phone and Software Update. Once the download is completed, the smartphone will auto reboot and the phone will be ready with the latest update.

The official Twitter handle of HTC India revealed that the update size will be 1.43GB and will come with software version 3.18.400.2.

Users are suggested to download the update on their HTC 10 by using a Wi-Fi connection and back up the data before updating the smartphone. The latest software update will bring features like picture-in-picture mode which will allow the user to do two tasks simultaneously.

The Oreo update will include other features like notification dots, Background limits, over 60 new emojis, Keyboard navigation, installation of apps via APK and much more. The update will also fix some bugs in the smartphone.

The HTC 10 was launched in April 2016 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and later received Android 7.0 Nougat in February 2017.

HTC 10 comes with a 5.2-inch Quad HD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

The smartphone houses a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear along with Laser Autofocus and f1.8 aperture. On the front, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel camera with f1.8 aperture.