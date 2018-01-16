Last month, OnePlus released the Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update to the OnePlus 3 (& 3T) series. It comes with the usual Google features and improvements in terms security, battery life, and other stuff.

But if you are craving for more features and want to get the best out of your OnePlus 3 series, then custom ROMs will surely satiate your needs.

There are several custom ROMs in the Internet, among them OmniROM is one of the best out there. In addition to Google Android Oreo features, it offers personalised options, refreshing interface themes, wallpapers, boosted performance and more.

Prerequisites (things to remember before installing Custom ROM):

This new OmniROM [official] Android 8.1.0 Oreo firmware has to be installed on the OnePlus 3/3T series only; if tried on other devices, it might get bricked [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number]

Make sure the device is rooted before going forward with the custom ROM installation.

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone, so make sure to back all the data by installing TWRP on the smartphone.

Make sure you install USB drivers on the PC, or else your smartphone (OnePlus 3 series) will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure the device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

If you face force close, go to Settings >> Setupwizard >> Give permission.

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it voids the company warranty and there will no longer be any updates in future [users can restore the warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation guide of OmniROM [official] Android Oreo (weekly) on OnePlus 3 series via TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project):

Step 1: Download Android 8.1.0 Oreo [official] custom ROM on your PC.

[Scroll to find the downloadable files]

Step 2: Connect OnePlus 3 series smartphone to the computer

Step 3: Place the Android Oreo ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing the installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

OmniROM [official] Android Oreo 8.1.0 for OnePlus 3/3T: HERE (Weekly)

USB Driver: HERE

[Credits: OmniROM Developer Community]