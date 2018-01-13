Every Android smartphone user is talking about Google's latest Oreo update and the exciting features that come with it. Some devices (0.8% to be precise) have already got the latest software, but there's a long way to go.

While the excitement continues to build up among users who have eligible smartphones for Android Oreo, it's easy to run out of patience due to the long wait. Lucky for Huawei's Honor smartphone users, the company has not just confirmed Android Oreo but went a step further by offering a whole bunch incredible features you never thought of.

Welcome Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0, which was launched on Friday. The new custom OS by Huawei succeeds EMUI 5.1 and uses artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to enhance the overall user experience on Honor smartphones.

EMUI 8.0: Eligible phones

EMUI 8.0 is already available on Honor View10 – the company latest flagship device – but that's not the end of it. If you own the Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i, Honor 7X, or the Honor 8 Lite, you'll be treated with EMUI 8.0 soon. Currently, there's no exact date for the rollout. The upcoming Honor 9 Lite will be powered by EMUI 8.0 out-of-the-box.

EMUI 8.0: What's new?

EMUI 8.0 uses some advanced techniques to enhance the user experience on Honor smartphones. It comes with an AI-powered real-time scene and object recognition, which can be used to adjust colour, contrast, brightness, exposure, and sharpness for that perfect portrait.

EMUI 8.0 offers unique features like Smart Tips, AI-accelerated language translation, and lets users reach most of the core functions with just a single tap. The list of features goes on with Smart Screen function, dynamic wallpaper, Intelligent Resource Allocation, Intelligent Context Awareness, User Behavior and Intelligent Behavior Prediction.

With overtime use, the system learns from your habits, engages in low memory management and offers smooth and fast user experience.

"The upgraded EMUI 8.0 is avant-garde technological software which is efficient, secure and above all, user-friendly. Eradicating lag, they can witness a faster and smarter phone experience, powered by advanced AI technological features. The update significantly cuts down on the number of steps needed to achieve the desired function through its smart applications like navigation dock and smart screen, and enables the user to reach 90 percent of the core functions in just a single-click," a Huawei R&D spokesperson said.