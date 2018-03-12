After weeks of testing, OnePlus has finally released the Android Oreo 8.1 beta for public testers. It comes with new features, bug-fixes and also the Google's monthly security patch.

Since the roll-out is being carried out in phases, it will take a few more days to reach all parts of the world.

Key features coming in Android Oreo 8.1 include pickup gesture, wherein users need not slide the screen button to take an incoming call. They can answer the call by just keeping the phone near the ears.

It also brings new clock styles, optimizations in gaming mode for an immersive experience, power saving modes and more.

It has to be noted that the software update is only for registered OnePlus 5T users. Though they will get to experience the features first-hand, they are obliged to give feedback to the company.

How to download and install Android Oreo Open Beta to OnePlus 5 series:

Prerequisite:

Make sure, there is enough space in the phone storage for the smooth installation of the software. Also, testers must have installed the required ADB (Android Debug Bridge) fastboot file in the system for flashing the firmware to the OnePlus 5T series.

Before you proceed to download and install Open Beta file to the OnePlus device, make sure to backup the files (photos/videos/other files) to be on the safer side.

Having said that, readers are advised that this OnePlus 5T [REVIEW] Android Oreo beta build is not stable and may affect the normal functioning of the device. This may become problematic for those who use OnePlus 5T as their daily driver. Further, go through the whole tutorial to weigh out all the pros and cons, and then go ahead with the installation. If you have no technical knowledge of the manual software installation, you are better off waiting for the OTA (Over The Air) update, which is far easier to install and is expected to start in April or in the following month.

Disclaimer: If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.

Step 1: Download the software build for your device [HERE].

Step 2: Plug your OnePlus 5T into your computer and copy the downloaded .zip to your phone's storage. If you're using a Mac, you can install Android File Transfer for this operation.

Step 3: After the .zip file is copied to your OnePlus 5, reboot the phone into recovery mode. To do this, shut down your device and turn it back on while holding the power and volume down buttons simultaneously.

Step 4: Choose "Install from internal storage/Install from local", find your .zip file and click on "Install" to confirm.

[Note: Wait for a while, your OnePlus 5 should now update to the selected build and reboot automatically to take you into OxygenOS.]

OnePlus 5T public testers are requested to share their feedback or report bugs in the Android Oreo Open Public Beta OS, HERE.

Official Android Oreo 8.1 OxygenOS Change-log:

Updated system to Android 8.1 Oreo

Phone

New auto pick up gesture

answer an incoming call by raising the phone to the ear

System

General bug fixes and improvements

Added more clock styles for ambient display

Optimized full-screen gesture support

Updated Android security patch to 2018-02

Gaming mode

Added new optimizations in gaming mode for immersive gaming experience including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness

OnePlus Switch

Added support to migrate application data, allowing you to switch between devices seamlessly

Besides OnePlus 5T, the company is also seeding Android Oreo 8.1 OxygenOS beta for the OnePlus 5 series. However, it is an advanced beta version 6.0. It comes with bug fixes, security patch, a few new nifty features to improve the user experience.

