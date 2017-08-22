Google has finally launched its highly-anticipated mobile operating system 'Android O' aka 'Android Oreo 8.0' with a bunch of exciting new features, at the media event in New York City on Monday, August 21.

Now a spate of OEM devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, HTC, Samsung, Sony and others are expected to release the new Android 8.0 over-the-air (OTA) update to their flagship devices over the next few weeks. Some of the popular devices like the Galaxy S8, HTC 10, OnePlus 5/3/3T, LG G6, and ZenFone 4 series along with those released in 2017 and 2018 are expected to get the new Android update soon.

Google phones like Pixel and Nexus devices will be the first to receive the Android 8.0 OTA update, followed by the third-party OEM releases. Owners of Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X and 6P devices will be the privileged ones to receive the new Android update before all other OEM devices.

As for the OEM devices, OnePlus 5, LG G6 and Moto Z2 Force will be the first ones to get the Oreo update. Meanwhile, Samsung and Sony devices are destined to receive the new update by December 2017. Here is the complete list of Android Oreo supported devices:

Also Read: Google Android O releasing August 21: Roundup of top features, full list of compatible devices

Google

Google has already started rolling out the Android Oreo factory images for a spate of Pixel and Nexus devices, which are listed below:

Nokia

HMD Global has already clarified that three of its newly launched Nokia devices including the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 would be receiving the latest Android Oreo update, during its recent announcement at the MWC 2017.

All the three Nokia devices are expected to run stock Android 8.0 update out-of-the-box. However, there is no word on the specific release date for the update from the company.

Motorola

Motorola has a reputation of releasing Android OEM updates at a faster rate than its rivals and this time it will be no different. Latest flagship phones (released in the last two years) in the Moto Z, Moto G and Moto M series are expected to get the Android Oreo update. Here is the full list of supported Motorola devices:

Moto Z2

Moto Z2 Force

Moto Z2 Play (2017)

Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus

Moto Z

Moto Z Force

Moto Z Play

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5

Moto G4 Plus

Moto G4

Moto G4 Play (probably)

Moto M

LG

LG is yet to reveal its plans of Android 8.0 rollout for its devices. However, the following LG devices are likely to receive the new Oreo update by the end of the current year or early 2018.

LG V30 (expected to come with Oreo out-of-the-box)

LG G6

LG V20 (likely)

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone

Andy Rubin has recently confirmed during the launch of his Essential Phone that it would receive periodic updates in line with the Google phones, besides featuring stock Android like the Pixel and Nexus handsets.

Sony

Sony is always the first in line for releasing latest Android updates to its flagship devices and this time it seems no different. Sony holds the record of being the first OEM handset maker to release Nougat updates for flagship devices under the beta program last year.

We just hope that Sony does not disappoint its fans this time around and Oreo update is expected to hit Sony devices by the end of December 2017.

Sony Xperia XZS

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XA1

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Sony Xperia L1

Sony Xperia XA

Sony Xperia XA Ultra

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia X Performance

Sony Xperia X

OnePlus

OnePlus 3 and 3T were among the first few devices to receive the Android Nougat update last year. OnePlus has confirmed the Android 8.0 release for its flagship OnePlus 5 along with the former flagships from last year. Here is the list of OnePlus supported devices for receiving Android Oreo:

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3

Samsung

Samsung is yet to announce its plans to rollout Android Oreo on its flagship devices. However, the new Android update is likely to hit a number of Samsung devices sometime in 2018 as per the ensuing rumour mills. Here is the full list:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note FE

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy Note FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (OnNxt)

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 VE (2016)

Samsung Galaxy A (2016)

Also Read: Google smartly teases Android O nickname with launch reveal video

Huawei

Huawei has remained silent about its plans to release the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its latest handsets. However, speculation is rife that the following devices will get the privilege of running Android 8.0:

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus

Huawei Mate 8 (probably)

Huawei P9 and P9 Plus (probably)

Huawei Honor 9

Huawei Honor 8

Huawei Honor 6X

HTC

HTC's newest flagship phone the U11 is very likely to receive the latest Android update while the company has chosen to be tight-lipped about its release road map for Android Oreo. Nevertheless, the following devices have been widely expected to get the new update:

HTC U11

HTC U Play

HTC U Ultra

Asus

Asus isn't among the fastest to release major Android updates for flagship devices. Going by its release pattern in the past, Asus's flagship handsets are likely to see the new Oreo update being released in the next five months.

The company has, however, confirmed that both the ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 4 series are expected to get the Android Oreo update. Here is the full list:

Asus ZenFone 4 Pro

Asus ZenFone 4 ZE554KL

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

Asus ZenFone 4 Max

Asus ZenFone 4 Max Pro

Asus ZenFone 4 Max Plus

Asus ZenFone 3S Max

Asus ZenFone AR

Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom

Asus ZenFone 3 Max

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe

Asus ZenFone 3

Asus ZenFone 3 Laser

Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is also a bit too slow in rolling out any major Android updates for its flagship devices. The company has not disclosed any details about the Android Oreo rollout plans. However, Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to get the update sometime in early 2018.

Here are some Xiaomi devices that are very likely to get the Android 8.0 update:

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi Mix

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A

Xiaomi Redmi 5X

Xiaomi Mi 5

ZTE

ZTE Axon 7 is the only device that is likely to get the Android Oreo update while the other handsets that were released last year may also receive the new update. The company has made no announcements yet regarding its plans to release Android 8.0 update.

Rest of the OEMs

The other OEMs including the Lenovo, Blackberry, Meizu, Yu, Oppo, leEco, Vivo and Gionee are still struggling to get most of their devices updated to Android 7.0 Nougat. Some of them like Oppo are still fancying their chances with the obsolete Android Marshmallow update.

BlackBerry KEYone is the only upcoming flagship that is speculated to receive the Android Oreo update sometime in 2018. The lack of timely updates for the rest of the OEM handsets could be disastrous, especially given the intense competition for Android smartphones these days across fast-emerging markets like India, and the rest of Asia.