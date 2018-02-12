Xiaomi is known for its direct communication with fans over social media platforms and community forums. The company uses customer feedback to improve its products and services, but it looks like the fast-growing tech company was faster in deleting an online poll on Twitter after the results didn't go its way.

Let us ask you the question Xiaomi posed before its users: Which is better - Android One or MIUI? If the votes were in favor of MIUI, we'd still have the results proudly pinned to Mi India's official Twitter handle. But it's as if there was no poll conducted at all.

Nothing escapes the internet. Technology blogger Raju PP managed to grab a screenshot before Xiaomi decided to pull down the tweet. It is clearly seen in this screenshot that more people voted in favor of Android One than Xiaomi's custom skin.

As per the screenshot, more than 14,000 users participated in the poll and 57 percent of them voted for Android One.

That's a significant amount of voters, but as Raju noted in a follow-up tweet, "MIUI's real userbase isn't active on Twitter. It was foolish of them to have the poll here. MIUI needs an overhaul but has its own advantages over stock."

Android One - 1, MIUI - 0

It may not be a huge setback for a company that's rapidly growing in India to a level where it is rivaling Samsung, but it most certainly is an embarrassing one. Especially when Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 5 on February 14.

But on the brighter side of things, Xiaomi at least knows that people feel strongly about Android One, and launching a successor to the popular and much-worthy Mi A1 wouldn't be such a bad idea.

Xiaomi Mi A1 was the company's first Android One-powered smartphone. The handset features a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, 12MP dual cameras at the back and a 5MP sensor on the front. The Mi A1 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset paired with 4GB RAM, a 3,080mAh battery and 64GB storage.

The device received great feedback from consumers and critics, but the recent update of Android Oreo riddled the phone with several bugs, which left many users unhappy. Several users shared their agony on Twitter, among other platforms, but Xiaomi still managed to get higher votes for Android One.

In the meantime, we're running a similar poll to offer a chance to those who didn't get to vote on Xiaomi's poll (and we promise not to delete it).