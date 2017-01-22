Even as mobile phone manufacturing companies are working hard to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat to its devices, talks on Google's next operating system dubbed as Android 8.0 O has started.

Well, there is no information whatsoever on the upcoming firmware but so much can be told by observing Google's past tradition as far as launch of its OS is concerned. The company names its software in alphabetical order, which means Android 7.0 Nougat successor will be Android 8.0 O.

Google unveiled and released the preview version of Android Nougat at its annual I/O conference in May 2016 before releasing the final version in August and then with the Google Pixel and Pixel XL in October. So, the upcoming Android O is also expected to unveiled and released at around the same time as its predecessors.

The search giant also has the tradition of naming its operating system after sweet, except the first two -- Android Alpha and Android Beta. The OS released thereafter are Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow and Nougat.

So, the upcoming operating system -- Android O – could also be named after a sweet in all probability. Sweet names like Oreo, Orange and Oatcake come to the mind but it's too early to speculate about the name at the moment. In fact, Google may let the public choose the name like the case of Nougat.